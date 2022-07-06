Crowds were gathered all along Sunset Avenue (N.C. 24) and throughout Royal Lane Park Monday night to celebrate the Fourth of July in Sampson’s seat. Cheers and laughter were heard ringing in the night as families and loved ones enjoyed this year’s spectacular fireworks show in Clinton together. Independence Day celebrations will continue in Sampson this coming weekend in Newton Grove, set for Sunday, July 10, at Weeks Park. It will run between 5 to 9 p.m., with food vendors, bounce houses and live music on tap in addition to the fireworks display.

Crowds were gathered all along Sunset Avenue (N.C. 24) and throughout Royal Lane Park Monday night to celebrate the Fourth of July in Sampson’s seat. Cheers and laughter were heard ringing in the night as families and loved ones enjoyed this year’s spectacular fireworks show in Clinton together. Independence Day celebrations will continue in Sampson this coming weekend in Newton Grove, set for Sunday, July 10, at Weeks Park. It will run between 5 to 9 p.m., with food vendors, bounce houses and live music on tap in addition to the fireworks display.

Crowds were gathered all along Sunset Avenue (N.C. 24) and throughout Royal Lane Park Monday night to celebrate the Fourth of July in Sampson’s seat. Cheers and laughter were heard ringing in the night as families and loved ones enjoyed this year’s spectacular fireworks show in Clinton together. Independence Day celebrations will continue in Sampson this coming weekend in Newton Grove, set for Sunday, July 10, at Weeks Park. It will run between 5 to 9 p.m., with food vendors, bounce houses and live music on tap in addition to the fireworks display.

Crowds were gathered all along Sunset Avenue (N.C. 24) and throughout Royal Lane Park Monday night to celebrate the Fourth of July in Sampson’s seat. Cheers and laughter were heard ringing in the night as families and loved ones enjoyed this year’s spectacular fireworks show in Clinton together. Independence Day celebrations will continue in Sampson this coming weekend in Newton Grove, set for Sunday, July 10, at Weeks Park. It will run between 5 to 9 p.m., with food vendors, bounce houses and live music on tap in addition to the fireworks display.

Crowds were gathered all along Sunset Avenue (N.C. 24) and throughout Royal Lane Park Monday night to celebrate the Fourth of July in Sampson’s seat. Cheers and laughter were heard ringing in the night as families and loved ones enjoyed this year’s spectacular fireworks show in Clinton together. Independence Day celebrations will continue in Sampson this coming weekend in Newton Grove, set for Sunday, July 10, at Weeks Park. It will run between 5 to 9 p.m., with food vendors, bounce houses and live music on tap in addition to the fireworks display.

Crowds were gathered all along Sunset Avenue (N.C. 24) and throughout Royal Lane Park Monday night to celebrate the Fourth of July in Sampson’s seat. Cheers and laughter were heard ringing in the night as families and loved ones enjoyed this year’s spectacular fireworks show in Clinton together. Independence Day celebrations will continue in Sampson this coming weekend in Newton Grove, set for Sunday, July 10, at Weeks Park. It will run between 5 to 9 p.m., with food vendors, bounce houses and live music on tap in addition to the fireworks display.

Crowds were gathered all along Sunset Avenue (N.C. 24) and throughout Royal Lane Park Monday night to celebrate the Fourth of July in Sampson’s seat. Cheers and laughter were heard ringing in the night as families and loved ones enjoyed this year’s spectacular fireworks show in Clinton together. Independence Day celebrations will continue in Sampson this coming weekend in Newton Grove, set for Sunday, July 10, at Weeks Park. It will run between 5 to 9 p.m., with food vendors, bounce houses and live music on tap in addition to the fireworks display.

Crowds were gathered all along Sunset Avenue (N.C. 24) and throughout Royal Lane Park Monday night to celebrate the Fourth of July in Sampson’s seat. Cheers and laughter were heard ringing in the night as families and loved ones enjoyed this year’s spectacular fireworks show in Clinton together. Independence Day celebrations will continue in Sampson this coming weekend in Newton Grove, set for Sunday, July 10, at Weeks Park. It will run between 5 to 9 p.m., with food vendors, bounce houses and live music on tap in addition to the fireworks display.