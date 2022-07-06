Family, friends help celebrate 100th birthday

Good and longtime friends Wallace and Jane Herring are just a couple of the many friends who stopped by to wish Barbara Cornwell a happy 100th birthday.

Barbara Cornwell rocking her sunglasses while chilling on the porch with her daughter Carole Cornwell for her 100th birthday. One hundred years never looked so cool.

This Happy Birthday sign from Helen Hobson was only one of the abundance of gifts friends and loved ones brought Barbara Cornwell for her 100th birthday.

Pictured, from left, are: front — Carole Cornwell and Barbara Cornwell; and back — Mike and Debbie Cornwell, Diana Hales, great-granddaughter Hayden and grandson Brad Hales. Each gathered together for this beautiful family photo to commemorate their beloved Barbara Cornwell’s 100th birthday.

Both the police and fire department rode through the neighborhood with sirens blaring to wish Barbara Cornwell a happy 100th birthday.

The Cornwell siblings shared this moment with their loving mother on what was her 100th birthday. Pictured, from left, are Carole Cornwell, Barbara Cornwell and Mike Cornwell.

The Cornwell family celebrated a rare and phenomenal occasion this past Saturday as that day, July 2, 2022, marked 100 years of life for their beloved family member Barbara Cornwell.

“It’s amazing and at the same time it’s not,” her daughter Carole Cornwell said. “She’s always been strong and active and as a family we are just glad she made it to 100 years old.”

Barbara Ann Cornwell, affectionately nicknamed “Babs” during her college days at Greensboro College, which is now UNC-Greensboro, was born in Asheville and moved to Shelby while she was still young. It was while living in Shelby that she’d meet the love of her life — Thomas Cornwell. It would be the start of a beautiful family that has led to two children, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

After reaching a 100 years of life, it’s safe to say that Barbara Cornwell has seen and experienced much in this life. Along her journey to this moment, she’s made a fair share of memories and her son, Mike Cornwell, shared a few of those stories.

“My mom, she’s seen a lot in her life like The Depression, though she never really wanted to talk about it,” he said. “She just always remembered it impacted people so terribly, not to mention she also got to see Hitler.”

“When she was 16, she had gone on a trip to Europe with some people from Shelby,” he said. “They were sitting in a restaurant in Berlin and this motorcade started coming by outside. She remembers that the people in the restaurant told all of them to be still and not say a word until that motorcade went by and it was Hitler.”

Mike Cornwell shared another story, one that was potentially his mom’s fondest memory.

“When she was a little older, she was a Shelby debutante and got to go to Raleigh,” he said. “At that time, O Max Gardner was governor of North Carolina and he was from Shelby. Matter of fact, O. Max Gardner was in my mother and daddy’s wedding. She’d get to stay in the governor’s mansion when she was debutante and that was her big claim to fame, I guess.”

Cornwell now resides in Clinton, where she been since moving here with her husband after he returned from World War II.

“My mom has always loved the mountains, considering where she grew up,” Mike Cornwell said. “One of the funniest things she’s ever told me was that she cried when her and my dad moved to Clinton because it was so flat.”

While no longer traveling the world or staying in mansions, these days she spends her time avidly reading, doing word puzzles and enjoying her most faithful pastime — playing bridge.

“She played bridge all her life, and you did not get in the way,” said her son. “But sadly, as she’s gotten older, all of the friends that my mother and dad had are gone so she hasn’t played bridge in a while. But, she loves to read and she is a voracious reader even to this day.”

“I have to thank the library also because they’ve been very kind to my mother,” he said. “I cannot remember her name but there’s a lady at the library that knows how much she loves to read and she will pack up books and take them to mom and leave them at the house for her. Then when she’s finished with them, she’ll come back and bring her some more and pick up the old ones and she’ll bring 10 or 15 books at a time.”

“She’s read so many that sometimes she gets duplicates,” he added with a laugh.

After reminiscing over his mom’s long fulfilling life, Mike Cornwell said these last endearing words about her.

“She’s talked about when thinking about her life that she’s seen a little bit everything,” he said. “From war and Depression to the evolution of technology, I mean Lord she was born in 1922. She’s even gone from witnessing the Wright Brothers to space travel plus everything that’s going on in the world now. I could say a million more things about her but, needless to say, she’s had a good life.”

