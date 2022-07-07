(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• June 29 — Commonte Jerrard Oates, 32, of 86 Piano Lane, Roseboro, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, delivering methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine by delivery, trafficking in methamphetamine by selling, selling meth and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver meth. Bond set at $100,000; court date is July 8.

• June 29 — Wilbur Eugene Carroll, 46, of 1570 Sampson Acres Drive, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 28.

• June 29 — Jonathan Blake Robinson, 38, of 302 Willow Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny and communicating threats. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 20.

• June 30 — Dalton Colt Smith, 29, of 1037 Core Road, Dunn, was charged with assault on a female, battery on unborn child, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana. No bond set; court date is Aug. 2.

• June 30 — Christopher Blaine Jackson, 42, of 900 Lake Artesia Road, Clinton, was charged with domestic protective order violation. No bond set; court date is July 12.

• June 30 — Joe Ravone Alford, 19, of 1189 Ira B. Tart Road, Dunn, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $5,000; court date is July 26.

• June 30 — James Todd Fulghum, 42, of 227 Grady Tew Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 26.

• June 30 — Ashley Dawn Touchet, 27, of 4855 Roanoke Road, Newton Grove, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Aug. 11.

• June 30 — Amber Leigh Key, 32, of 27 Gill Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple possession of Schedule III controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $7,500; court date is July 8.

• July 1 — Jordan Ladell Gigantana, 23, of 109 Sandmiller Road, Warsaw, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. Bond set at $5,000; court date is July 12.

• July 1 — Barbara Mishoe, 61, of 210 Twin Oaks Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault and larceny. No bond set; court date is July 28.

• July 1 — Cyle James Beatty, 35, of 5465 Fleet Cooper Road, Roseboro, was charged with threatening phone call, communicating threats and failure to appear. No bond listed; court date is July 26.

• July 3 — Luis Huberto-Pastor Patlan, 27, of 44 Wildflower Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and warrant service. No bond set; court date was July 5.

• July 4 — Maurice Gaither Logan, 50, of 58 Center St., Garland, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is July 26.

Reach Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.