INGOLD – Tthe bridge over Big Coharie Creek on Wrights Bridge Road is temporarily closed in Sampson County.

The bridge closed as of 11 a.m. Thursday after a recent inspection, prompting a weight limit reduction. It will remain closed to traffic, until the N.C. Department of Transportation bridge maintenance staff can determine and execute the needed repairs.

Drivers will be detoured onto Ebenezer Forest, Norris, and Riley Town roads. NCDOT encourages drivers to use caution when driving near the closure and allow extra time to navigate the detour.

The department will notify the public when the bridge reopens.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.