Four men, including two teenagers, have been arrested on robbery, burglary and kidnapping charges following a recent incident at Harpers Glen in Clinton, authorities said.

Around 2:30 a.m. July 2, officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress at 80 Harpers Glen Lane. Officers with the Clinton Police Department and deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office both responded.

Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis said that information gathered from the victim “revealed that black males entered the residence dressed in all black clothing, armed with AR-style weapons.” The suspects reportedly took jewelry and an iPhone 11 from the residence and fled the scene.

A vehicle description was given out to all Sampson County agencies. That vehicle was subsequently located by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, traveling on N.C. 24. Four suspects were apprehended and charged.

Edward Micah Howard, 29, Akari Smith, 20, Darron Emmanuel-Isaiah McLellan, 18, and Donminic Elijiah McLellan, 18, were each charged with first degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon and four counts of second degree kidnapping.

Bonds for Smith, Darron McLellan and Donminic McLellan were set at $150,000 secured apiece.

Howard was additionally charged with possession of firearm by felon, carrying concealed gun, possession of a weapon by prisoner, possession of a stolen firearm and possessing controlled substance in prison/on jail premises. He was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $1.35 million bond.

According to the N,C. Department of Public Safety database, Howard has previous convictions of felony breaking and entering, larceny and common law robbery, dating back to 2013 in Sampson. A search of the database yielded no results for the other three men facing charges.