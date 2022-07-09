Have you ever questioned your calling in life? One moment, you are self-assured, staunchly believing that you are treading the right path, then suddenly, unexpected traumas occur. Uncharted territories are causing you to doubt yourself. The testing of your faith often leaves you drained, you need some much-needed relief.

Have you ever felt imperfect and broken?

More, have you wondered why God, would call an imperfect person to encourage others? God uses our imperfections in miraculous ways. Often these assignments are not wanted by us. Let’s be real.

Self-doubt can consume you if you allow it, it can also cause you to sink into the vortex of disparity. Yet, despite your innermost struggles, life continues and the assignments must be met. Time passes; how long, you may never know, seemingly it’s as if no one notices your struggles. There is one who does, He will always see our pain, our struggles.

I submit to you, that God, will never abandon you. There will be silent moments or the testing of your faith. When the teacher is testing, there’s quiet in the classroom. The student must remember the lessons taught to them, to pass their test. Trust the process for success.

We must choose to rise above hurt and rejection. The recovery process is slow at first; just make a move to rise, to be seen and heard. It is time for your miracles to manifest. The Bible (Ephesians 3:20) says, “Now to him who can do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us.”

Cling to those empowering words; let them become your lifeline in this unprecedented time.

You have to realize that you are not powerless or helpless; you have a choice in the matter. You can rise or stay down. When you make up your mind to believe, defeated feelings will begin to dissipate, to be replaced by determination. Remember: Trust the process.

Winners must block out external and internal noise and focus on the win. You must see yourself as a winning woman or man. You were chosen for the purpose. When you believe and endure, then at the appointed time, you will gain strength; and emerge as the victor that God has chosen you to be.

You don’t have to be perfect; God uses imperfect people to execute His perfect plans. It’s not only important to believe in God; you must also believe in yourself. You’ve got this. I am cheering you on. You can and will make it through your test.

I humbly confess that I don’t have the date or time for what God has set for you. However, I do know this — God’s timing is on time and purpose. You were chosen for a purpose. Never dim your shine for anyone. You are destined for greatness and favor! NEVER be encouraged. You are a testimony. Someone is praying to hear your story. Give your testimony — don’t be afraid, embarrassed, or ashamed. You have endured and survived to encourage someone. Don’t give up, you are someone’s testimony.