Four incumbents retain seats; chair, vice to be elected at end of July

Four Sampson County Schools’ Board of Education members were re-elected to the SCS Board in the May primary election and on July 1 were sworn into their positions for another four years.

Incumbents Robert Burley, Sonya Powell, Kim Schmidlin, and Daryll Warren all retained their seats and will return to a four-year term on the board. They join current board members Eleanor Bradshaw, Sandra Carroll, and Glenn Faison, whose terms expire in 2024. Elections are held every two years, with a portion of the positions on the seven-member board scheduled for the ballot in each election.

With family members by their side, Burley, Powell, Schmidlin, and Warren each took oaths of office on July 1, with Sampson County Clerk of Court Chris Fann officiating the oath. The board will elect a chair and vice-chair at its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on July 25.