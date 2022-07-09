During what is generally recognized as Paul’s second missionary journey, he and Silas preach the gospel in Philippi, where he baptized Lydia. He continued there preaching and teaching until he was imprisoned, then released by the Holy Spirit and before leaving baptized the Philippian jailer (Acts 16:12-40. Their next destination was Thessalonica, where he taught in the synagogue for three sabbath days. There were many that believed, but the unbelieving Jews set the city on an uproar and assaulted some that were known to be Christians. Thus, the brethren sent Paul and Silas away once more, this time to Berea (Acts 17:1-10). At Berea, Paul and Silas went to the synagogue of the Jews and taught as usual. Luke then records, “These were more noble than those in Thessalonica, in that they received the word with all readiness of mind, and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things ere so.

It is interesting that the word that is translated “noble” is the Greek word that is our name “Eugene”. Literally, Eugene means “good genes”. In the first century, one born into society’s upper social class was called “eugene”, not as a name but as a class of what we would call nobility. These Bereans were spiritually “eugene”. In this same verse we can find five essential characteristics that help us define spiritual nobility. To know and understand these will go a long way in helping us to determine if we are like those spiritually “well born” Bereans.

First, these are people that “received the word of God”. Those who are spiritually noble will do more than pay lip service to the Scriptures. They will believe the Bible to be that which it claims to be, the inspired word of God, thus authoritative in its answers to every spiritual question. Paul wrote, “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness” (II Tim. 3:16). Paul said of those believing Thessalonians, “For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the word of God which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believe” (I Thess. 2:13).

Secondly, as a trait of spiritual nobility, we see they had a readiness of mind to receive God’s word. The key to this point is “the readiness of mind”. All those Paul had taught before reaching Berea had heard the word, thus they had received it. However, they had not received it with a readiness of mind. It would seem that such a readiness of mind would include two goals which they were ready to reach. First the goal of leaning just what God would have them to do. A prime example of such is seen in Cornelius. He told Peter, “Now therefore are we all here present before God, to hear all things that are commanded thee of God” (Acts 10:33). Secondly, this trait of one who is spiritually noble is that they have a readiness of mind to do whatever it is that God has commanded. Consider those on Pentecost who had asked what they need to do; “Then they that gladly received his word were baptized…” (Acts 2:37-41).

Thirdly, their spiritual nobility revealed itself in that they searched the scriptures to determine the truth of the matters being taught. The word “searched” indicates effort and maybe even considerable effort to know the truth of the teachings. It is understood that not everything in the word of God is easily understood. Even Peter said that the apostle Paul wrote some things hard to be understood (II Pet. 3:16). It takes more than just “reading the Bible” to actually know the Bible. Reading is obviously a necessity, but it takes more. Another word used in place of the word “searched” in the text is the word “examined” Paul told Timothy, “Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth” (II Tim. 2:15).

Number four of these traits of spiritual nobility found in Berea (and for us as well), is that they were persistent in this spiritual desire to know and follow God’s word. They searched the scriptures “daily”. It was not just that their interest was piqued this one time to search the scriptures. They did so anyway, on a daily basis.

A final trait is that of having a godly skepticism. Let us face the facts. There is a lot of false teaching spread around daily. Jesus said there were false teachers that were wolves in sheep’s clothing (Matt. 7:15) Thus, the words of the apostle John, “Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world” (I John 4:1). The Lord would have us all to be “Eugene”.

