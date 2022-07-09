Mayor addresses citizens in wake of violent incidents

A string of violent incidents in Clinton, including two on the same day a week ago — a drive-by shooting on Stetson Street that injured six people, including a toddler and a 12-year-old, as well as the murder of a man on Kennedy Street — prompted the mayor to address citizens, and assure them that the cases have city leaders’ and police officials’ “full attention.”

The mayor also made mention of a murder that occurred to start the year.

“As you are aware, we have had very tragic events in the city recently,” Mayor Lew Starling said at a regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Tuesday. “We had a murder (of Janet Sampson), which we are very diligently working on — we have a reward that has been increased to $10,000 and we continue to monitor that daily.”

“On Saturday at around 3 (a.m.), we responded to a call of a gentleman who had been shot and killed on Kennedy Street. That is under investigation. Then, on Saturday night, we had a senseless drive-by shooting on Stetson Street where six people were shot, including two minors. We want to keep these families in our prayers.”

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2, Clinton Police officers were dispatched to shots fired in the area of 501 Stetson St. Sampson County EMS also responded to the scene. When officers arrived, they discovered that six people had sustained apparent gunshot wounds, a press release from the Clinton Police Department stated.

All victims were transported by EMS to Sampson Regional Medical Center for treatment for what was ultimately non-life-threatening injuries. The six victims were Agnes Chevallier, 61, Isaiah Cunningham, 23, Ricky Herring, 60, Jonathan Raynor, 36, and two juveniles whose names were not released, including a 12-year-old boy and a 17-month-old boy.

“Detectives were called to the scene and are continuing to follow up on leads in this case,” a statement from Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis read. “Early stages of the investigation indicate the suspects arrived at 501 Stetson Street on a black Chrysler 200 and drove past the residence where the residents were gathered outside. After circling the block, the same vehicle drove past the residence again and opened fire toward the residence, striking the six individuals. The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel.”

“Information gathered so far indicates the shooting was targeted and not a random act of violence,” the statement read.

Davis said this week that the investigation into the case is ongoing and arrests are expected.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the mayor said he had spoken with a family member of one of the minors.

“None of these (injuries) are life-threatening but they are very serious,” Starling attested.

That drive-by shooting happened less than 24 hours after a separate shooting on Kennedy Street.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, Clinton Police officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim in the area of 800 Kennedy St..

Clinton Police Officers and EMS responded to the scene. When officers arrived, they found a male lying in the roadway near the address of 800 Kennedy Street from an apparent gunshot wound. The male, identified as Jeffrey Scott Melvin, 35, was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

“Detectives were called to the scene and are continuing to follow up on leads in this case,” Davis said in a Clinton Police Department press release. “Early stages of the investigation indicate the suspects arrived on an unknown vehicle and called the victim to the car to speak with them. After the victim approached the vehicle, unknown occupants opened fire striking the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel.”

As with the Stetson Street drive-by, information gathered from the Kennedy Street shooting indicates it “was targeted and not a random act of violence,” police officals said.

The reward being offered for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Janet R. Sampson, 37. was increased at the end of June, Clinton Police officials announced.

Sampson was found dead inside her Williams Street residence back in January and a $5,000 reward was announced in early June before being doubled less than three weeks later. The City of Clinton is now offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting death of Sampson.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2022, Clinton Police officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim at 733 Williams St., Sampson Homes. When officers arrived, they found a female lying inside the residence unresponsive from an apparent gunshot wound. The woman, Sampson, was transported by EMS personnel to Sampson Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is urged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through the department’s tip line by texting 847411, beginning the message with “tipcpd.”

“We want the citizens to know that the Police Department and all of our officials, these matters have our full attention,” Starling said at the meeting this week. “We are on them 24 hours a day. These will not be tolerated.”