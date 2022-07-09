It’s 5:30 p.m. and the heat index is 104 degrees.

Caitlin Craven braves the heat while painting a mural on the wall of Bea’s country store in Autryville.

Wearing a big smile, she continues to paint as she takes a moment to chat. When asked how she’s coping with the summer heat, she said it has significantly slowed her progress. Her goal is to finish the mural by the end of July.

When completed, her mural will depict the history of Autryville. It will include a train, the train station, pine trees, wooden barrels representing the turpentine industry, the Autryville water tower, the I.L. Vinson Ginnery, etc.

Twenty years from now, many will wonder who painted the mural. Craven, who lives near Grays Creek in Cumberland County, is a pretty young lady who is pleasant, talented, and personable. And her big smile never fades.

Steve Boyette is the creator of the online group “Clinton Sampson County Local History.”