Recycling carts to be collected; sites set up

Clinton residents will see their blue recycling carts disappear starting this week, a move toward convenience sites over curbside service.

The City of Clinton’s curbside recycling program is going away in favor of establishing three drop-off convenience center sites, a move that has been mulled in previous months and was officially approved with the adoption of the 2022-23 budget.

City Public Works officials have cited an increasing monthly contamination rate — 74% — of curbside recycling with non-recyclable materials as a reason for the move. The change will be effective this week, with crews collecting carts after they have been emptied.

“In partnership with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, the city has attempted in the past to educate residents how to reduce recycling contamination with several public education campaigns. The contamination rate continues to increase significantly,” Public Works and Utilities director Chris Medlin said last month.

In an effort to produce a viable and efficient recycling program, the City of Clinton Public Works Department will transition from curbside recycling to drop-off centers strategically placed across the city. Those sites will be located at:

• Public Works building (200 W. John St, across street from Public Works)

• Beaman St. Fire Station (1000 Beaman St. at back of building)

• Royal Lane Park (618 Royal Lane)

“Transitioning to drop-off centers will allow the city to operate a more successful recycling program,” Medlin stated. “The change to the city’s recycling program will provide the best results for not only our citizens, but the environment as well. Thank you for your cooperation as we work to build a stronger and more effective recycling program for the citizens of Clinton.”

For electronic recycling, contact Clinton Public Works at 910-299-4905, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For additional information, contact the office of Chris Medlin, at 910-299-4905 ext. 3052.