(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

• July 8 — Cameron Adam Hansen, 38, of 217 S. Dyson St., Holly Ridge, was charged with conspiring to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, conspiring to sell and deliver a Schedule III controlled substance and conspiring to sell and deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond set at $15,000; court date is July 22.

• July 8 — James Blake Bradford, 35, of 136 Russell St., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats and simple assault. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 13.

• July 9 — Kennard David Moore, 36, of 6325 Fox Glen Drive, Fayetteville, was charged on out-of-county warrant with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is July 27.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.