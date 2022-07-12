Sampson youth advance to state level

Students of Cooperative Extension 4-H continued to shine for Sampson County during their latest visit to Lenior County for District Activity Day.

Eight youngsters from the Sampson County 4-H program recently attended the Southeast District Presentation and Public Speaking Contest, known as District Activity Day. 4-H youth participated in several areas and events at the contest and were met with much success.

The 4-H pupils who participated from Sampson County were Alannah Cain, Madison Lackey, Trever Langston, Haley Matthis, Solomon McMiller, Mabel Parker, Magdalene Parker and Matilda Parker.

These 4-Hers’ presentations tackled many issues, such as disabilities, community service and agriculture.

A few of these include Cain’s, who gave a presentation on the healthy lifestyles of a dancer with special needs. Her presentation focused on her struggles with CDH (Congenital diaphragmatic hernia) and scoliosis while competing as a dancer. McMiller gave a very informative talk in the Entomology division on honey bees and how to preserve and protect them. Then there’s Mabel Parker, who gave a presentation on her mission trip to Costa Rica and how it inspired her to make a difference in her own community.

Presentations like these and more were presented at District Activity Day in Lenoir County which took place on June 24.

Lackey and Matilda Parker also performed in the District Entertains Talent Showcase. They competed against 15 other acts from 18 other counties. Winning gold in their presentation categories and advancing to state presentations on July 16 were Cain, Lackey, McMiller, plus Mabel and Matilda Parker. Winning silver and also advancing to the state level in July are Matthis and Magdalene Parker.

Langston was recognized for his non-competitive presentation as well as for giving his very first presentation. Lackey and Matilda Parker both received blue ribbons for their performances in the talent show and Lackey has been invited to perform in the State 4-H Talent Showcase set for July at the N.C. State 4-H Congress in Raleigh.

For more information about 4-H or other Extension opportunities, contact 910-592-7161.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231.