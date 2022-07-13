Memberships exceeding hopes; youth programs top goals

The YMCA in Sampson County opened up a month ago, and YMCA representatives said they are overwhelmed at the community outpouring they’ve seen since — with attendance booming and memberships exceeding expectations.

“We have just been shocked at the attendance we’ve had and the amount of members we’ve had sign up,” said YMCA Executive Director Jared Barrier. “It’s been encouraging. The level of support we’ve had amongst the community has been amazing as well. And we’re really looking forward to the future.”

The YMCA in Sampson celebrated its grand opening on June 9 with hordes of people and the full YMCA staff in attendance. Barrier gave an update to City of Clinton leaders during a recent Council meeting, describing the busy nature of the facility since it opened it doors and the goals YMCA officials have for reaching the youth and the rest of the community.

“We set some goals for membership that we hoped to meet by the end of the fiscal year. That was starting with our original hope to open in January.”

Needed renovations and staffing pushed that opening back to June. That only upped the anticipation — and ultimately payoff — of the YMCA’s arrival.

“But we are still on pace to meet those goals for membership by the end of the year, and most likely by the end of the quarter,” said Barrier. “We heard a lot from the community members here in town and around the county. Everyone was very excited about the facility when they heard it was coming, so it’s great to be able to see them coming in and getting to experience the facility.”

In addition to the day-to-day operation and simply having the gym open, group fitness programming has begun and water safety programming for children has also been implemented, with swim lessons starting soon.

A new policy is in place at the facility where a child has to pass a swim test or wear a life jacket in the pool.

“It’s pretty clear-cut; there’s no wiggle room around it. We feel like that’s a great safety measure we’re putting in place,” Barrier remarked. “We’re going to be working over the next several years to really try and get as many children as possible here in town and in the county taught to swim. We’re going to be placing a major focus on that.”

When the YMCA opened last month, Clinton Mayor Lew Starling called it an “historic event” for Clinton.

At last month’s opening, YMCA leaders said they were thrilled at seeing the facility finally open to the public.

“We’re thrilled to be serving the greater Sampson County community and couldn’t be more excited for this day to finally be here,” YMCA Director of Financial Development & Marketing Sarah Gibbs, said.

The YMCA is located at 417 E. Johnson St., Clinton. It is offering members an array of cardio and strength equipment along with an indoor pool, whirlpool, group exercise studio, child watch area, gymnasium, racquetball court, indoor track, teaching kitchen and other amenities.

“We’re starting off with memberships, health and wellness programs, aquatics program and some childcare,” Gibbs stated. “We plan on expanding those programs in the coming months and hopefully doing a lot more with youth programming. We’re looking forward to it and glad we had such a turnout. The community has really opened their arms to us, had a warm embrace and we’re happy to be here.”

“It’s exciting and it’s a relief, the team has put in a lot of work over the last six months,” Barrier said during the June opening. “With the uncertainty of things now and how it could affect staffing, construction, training materials and all of that, it can be very difficult.”

“We had some great assistance from our association leadership and a lot from our other branch leadership and staff at our branches in Wilmington,” he continued. “They came up and were a huge resource for us, especially early on with getting our staff hired and trained. It’s just very exciting. I know there are great things ahead for the Sampson County YMCA and Sampson County itself.”

Dick Jones, YMCA of Southern NC President and CEO, made sure he expressed his. He echoed the positivity of those that spoke before him.

“This is an exciting day for the community and certainly for our YMCA, it’s been a long time coming,” he said. “We really began conversations a little over a year ago, finalized things with our board last fall and then began working with HN Carr to get work underway. It’s going to be great for the community.”

During the recent Council meeting, Barrier said his favorite aspect of the YMCA coming to Sampson County was the focus on children’s programs, which he said he hoped would include some “night out” and back-to-school events before the summer was out.

“It’s rewarding for us to put that programming on, but it’s also rewarding for the children and other members of the community,” said Barrier. “We’re hoping to make a great impact with after-school care coming this fall and summer camps coming this next summer.”

“What I keep emphasizing to everyone is we’re more than just the four walls of that facility,” Barrier said. “We’re going to be going out and trying to spread after-school care and some other programming around the county and really try to make a positive impact on the youth of Sampson County.”