On Wednesday, July 13-15, at 7:30 nightly, a three-night revival is held tonight at The Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton. The guest messenger is Elder Kenneth Hicks ll of Florence, S.C.

On Sunday, July 17, at 4 p.m,. Ram In The Bush, will celebrate Apostle Judy Howard’s pastoral anniversary. The guest Elder Kenneth Hicks will render the service. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, July 17, from 10 a.m.till 12 p.m., morning worship service will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove. Pastor Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, July 17, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m., the N.C. Prayer Tower will have regular morning service. The pastor will bring forth the regular morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s Praise and Worship the word of God. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, July 17, from 11 a.m. till 12 p.m., regular morning service will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Clinton. Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. (Face masks are required)

Every Tuesday noon day prayer is held on Facebook. Bible Study every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. on Facebook.

Holy Grove Church of Christ (DOC) and pastor Elder Elizabeth Michelle Hinton, would like to announce their “First Usher’s Jamboree on Sunday, July 17, at 3 p.m. Surrounding usher boards, choirs and praise teams are invited to attend.

On this big event the musical guests are: Big Piney Grove, Running Branch, Lisbon St., New Life, Union Grove, Deliverance Temple Outreach Ministry, Christ Missionary Baptist and First Lady Clowney, all of Clinton, NC. Other usher boards will be on the program. Looking forward to meeting and seeing you there in spirit, love and in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. HGCOCDOC Usher Board.

On Sunday, July 17, at 9:45 a.m., fellowship service will be held at Divine Presence Worship Center, 515 S.E. Blvd., Clinton. The guest speaker, Pastor Lakevia Underwood of M.M.C.C Clinton, will bring forth the morning message. Lunch will be served.

On Sunday, July 17, at 3 p.m., Divine Presence Worship Center presents “Small Fire Christian Comedy for the Pastor Tanisha B. Moore, 40th birthday bash. Early ticket donations are available now for $10 up until Saturday, July 16. Please tell a friend, neighbor and co-worker. The host for this event: Elder Hill, Sis Spread the Love and Prophet Harrison. Several musical guests. Country Boy Catering will be on the deep fryer. Wing baskets, $8. Come out for this special occasion and celebrate with me, most of all God. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, July 17, at 3 p.m. service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/ American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render the service. Church choir will render the music. Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center Clinton) FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us. (Face masks are required)

On Thursday, July 21, at 7 p.m. LittleField Missionary Baptist Church, will celebrate Pastor Claudie Morrisey 12th Pastoral Anniversary. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Tony Herrington.

On Friday, July 22, at 7 p.m. the guest messenger will be Apostle Jimmy Fredrick Jr. of Goldsboro N.C. The celebration will continue on Sunday, July 24, at 10 a.m. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Kevin Herring. At 3 p.m. the guest messenger will be the Rev. Dr. Debra Stewart of Empower To Success Ministry of Dunn, N.C. Dinner will be served following the service.

On Sunday, Aug. 21, at 3 p.m., a fellowship service will be held at Divine Presence Worship Center, Clinton. The guest speaker will be Apostle Regina Lucious of New Life Outreach Ministries, Clinton. All are welcome to attend.

Lisbon St. Noon Day Prayer is held every Wednesday Conference call 1-712-432-6122 code- 645099#

Bible Study on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in person and Facebook live. Face masks are required.

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Ram In The Bush Church has Sunday morning service every second and third Sunday.

Holly Grove Church of Christ Clinton, Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m., first, third and fifth Sunday School at 9:45 online. Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. (on line) 1-978-990-5044 Access Code:5930546#

Robinson Chapel Church, Roseboro, Bible Study is held every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. dial 978-990-5000 Access Code: 179610#

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry Sunday morning service at 11 a.m.

Prayer and Bible Study Mondays and Wednesdays (on zoom) ID number is 209 952-3830 and password to join is 485677.

The Friendly Trio and Church Association will distribute food bags every third week of each month at the Friendly Community Center, 75 Hanson Road, Clinton. Drive-thru from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. FMI, call Bro. Charles Strickland at 910-590-4925.

Thought For The Week: “Give someone a big hug and tell them you love them.

May God bless you, be aware of your surroundings and please be safe.

Prayers go out for the sick/shut-ins and the families that lost loved ones.

If you have any church news, please contact me at 910-723-2658. or email me at [email protected]