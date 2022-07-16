Reelected members take oaths; Hales in as vice-chair

The Clinton City Schools Board of Education for the next four years. Pictured, from left, are Dr. Oscar Rodriguez, Jeremy Edgerton, Dr. Linda Brunson, Clark E. Hales, Carol Worley, Russ Emanuel and CCS Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson.

Longtime CCS Board of Education member Carol Worley, left, was all smiles during her swearing-in. She was accompanied by the CCS Pivotal Dark Horse Award recipient Mrs. Hazel Greene Colwell.

Clark E. Hales’ entire family was in attendance during his swearing-in following his reelection to the Clinton City Schools Board of Education. He was also named the new vice chairman of the board.

The new school term was underway for members of the Clinton City Schools Board of Education after holding their first official board meeting of the 2022-23 school year, which included an official reorganization and swearing-in of incumbents.

Members of the board and their families gathered in the Sampson Middle School Media Center on Wednesday morning to swear in three reelected members, including Russ Emanuel, Clark Hales and Carol Worley, who were elected unopposed for four more years apiece.

After reciting the oath of office and being sworn in, the three mentioned earlier shared words to those in attendance.

“I’ll be very quick because when I hold this Bible I can talk for a long time,” said Emanuel, who’s also a pastor. “I just want to thank the community, and especially my family, for the support that I’ve had during my first term. Sometimes you don’t really know what plans are in store for you even when you think you’ve got them mapped out. And that’s me, I’m a planner, I like to map things out, but you just never know.”

“I can remember walking these halls and thinking this morning that this was the high school that I graduated in,” he continued. “I can remember walking in the halls and I would have never dreamed that I would be here taking an oath to be a board member for Clinton City Schools. But you know, we have our plans, but ultimately, it’s God’s purpose that prevails.”

“So, it is an honor and I’m extremely humbled just to be able to serve in this capacity. To the students, the staff, superintendent, fellow colleagues and board members. We are incredibly excited about what this next term is doing hold and I’m just honored to be able to be a part.”

“It’s an honor to serve, I love this district and my family loves this district,” Hales said. “We’ve been a part of this school system for a long time in several different capacities. My wife teaches in this district, my kids go to school here so it’s important to us and to be a part of it.”

“As a servant leader and being in this servant leadership type role, I’m just excited to continue be a part of this,” he added. “We’ve got great board members, great colleagues and we all have a common purpose and that’s to serve the students and staff of our communities.”

Worley is the most tenured of the board members.

“I am honored to be able to stand up here again, to be able to take this oath,” Worley said. “Yes, this is my fourth term and I just appreciate the confidence of everyone who puts the confidence in me to continue to do this. I’m honored to be able to sit at the table to try to do what I can to create better outcomes for the students of Clinton City Schools and for our community.”

Worley was accompanied by CCS Pivotal Dark Horse Award recipient Mrs. Hazel Greene Colwell, who’s been a mentor to her for most her life. She spoke on the importance of having her there to share this moment.

“It just really does my heart good to have this trailblazer to come and support me today,” Worley said about Colwell. “When I started this journey, my children were little — now they’re working and in college and everything, but she’s been with me since the beginning. When I said I’m ready to do this, she simply said what are we doing? Then again, I don’t know why she asked me because then she proceeded to tell me what I was going to do.”

“She has done that all this time to help give me that guidance and that mentorship to help me become the woman that I am today,” she added. “So, I’m grateful to do this work and for being able to serve with everybody here. I just hope that you’ll continue to pray for all of us so that we will do what we need to do, to do what’s in the best interest of the kids in the community.”

With all that said, the official CCS Board of Education until the year 2026 includes Dr. Oscar Rodriguez, Jeremy Edgerton, Dr. Linda Brunson, along with Hales, Worley and Emanuel.

Also as part of the meeting, the board held its reorganization, which it’s require to do every few years as new elected members are sworn in. The board nominated and unanimously voted to reinstate Chairperson Dr. Brunson back into her role. As for Vice Chairperson, Worley was previously serving that position but Hales was nominated to take on that responsibility. The board also unanimously voted in favor of him.

CCS Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson thanked Tammy Cashwell of the Sampson County Clerk of Court’s Office for administering the oaths and then shared his gratitude for the board members.

“I would like to thank those reelected board members, families, also for their attendance today, and for giving up their valuable time with their loved ones to allow them to serve their communities, our students, faculty and this great school system.”

“Finally, I would like to thank all six of our Board of Education members for their dedication, time, passion, commitment, patience, to serve Clinton City Schools’, students, faculty, staff and community,” he added. “We really do have a special group here that makes up our Board of Education and I’m honored to serve alongside of them and represent them as their secretary and day-to-day operations and educational liaison.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.