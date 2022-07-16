(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• July 7 — Jessica Lynn Warren, 33, of 2165 Church Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny and damage to property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is July 26.

• July 7 — Dennis Dewayne Smith, 42, of 3008 Matthis Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny and injury to personal property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is July 26.

• July 7 — James Randall Williams, 63, of 4519 Cooper St., Fayetteville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, second degree trespass, criminal summons and felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Bond set at $10,000; court date is July 22.

• July 7 — Lydia Dianna Johnson Godwin, 45, of 2241 Turnpike Road, Raeford, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods/property and larceny after breaking and entering. Bond set at $20,000; court date is July 22.

• July 8 — Joshua Carl Westbrook, 34, of 1018 Beaman St., Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and larceny. Bond set at $25,000; court date is July 28.

• July 8 — Steven Thomas Tatum, 25, of 4935 Herring Road, Rose Hill, was charged with trespass on posted property. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 8.

• July 9 — James Clifton Owens, 54, of Butler Court, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 15.

• July 9 — James Earl Matthews, 44, of 1827 Carry Bridge Road, Autryville, was charged with communicating threats. No bond listed; court date was July 15.

• July 10 — Hubert Lee Shipman, 44, of 1732 Capital Ave. NE, Washington, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 25.

• July 10 — Cajanda Tonae Jackson, 32, of 1225 Carroll Store Road, Autryville, was charged with cyberstalking, injury to personal property and communicating threats. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 14.

• July 10 — Justin Jarrell Grant, 36, of 201 Piney Grove Ave., Garland, was charged with misuse of 911 system. Bond set at $750; court date is Aug. 29.

• July 11 — Craig Leach, 45, of 93 Electricians Lane, Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer and order for arrest. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Aug. 24.

• July 11 — Terry Antawn Farrior, 30, of 203 Greentree Lane, Clinton, was charged with financial card theft, breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and financial card fraud. Bond set at $10,000; court date is July 22.

• July 11 — Travis Wayne Pegram, 35, of 12646 N. U.S. 421 Hwy., Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed weapon. No bond listed; court date is Sept. 19.

• July 12 — Maria Shenetta Boykin, 39, of 2006 W. Main St., Clinton, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is July 26.

• July 12 — Tamus McNeill, 24, of 127 Waterhouse Circle, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $50,000; court date is July 22.

• July 12 — Carlton Dewayne Bratten Jr., 27, of 208 Still St., Clinton, was charged with assault by strangulation. No bond set; court date is July 22.

• July 12 — Billy Ray Morrison, 65, of 250 Loften Road, Newton Grove, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats and going armed to the terror of the people. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Aug. 4.

• July 12 — Curtis Anthony Sloan, 26, of 8100 Godwin Lake Road, Dunn, was charged with domestic criminal trespass. No bond listed; court date is Aug. 2.

• July 14 — Michale Antonio Marable, 29, of 956 Cartertown Road, Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking. No bond listed; court date is Aug. 9.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.