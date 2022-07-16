Looking for a healthy recipe to utilize those local foods? This month’s recipes will be recipes from our local foods portal at NCSU. Find these recipes and more at localfood.ces.ncsu.edu.

Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers

Adapted from University of Nebraska Lincoln Nutrition Education Program

Ingredients

4 red or green bell peppers

2 cups cherry tomatoes

1 small onion or 1/2 large onion

1 cup basil leaves or 1 tablespoon dried basil

3 garlic cloves

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Lightly oil a large shallow baking pan and set aside.

2. Cut peppers in half lengthwise and remove seeds.

3. Arrange peppers cut sides up in baking pan and lightly oil cut edges of stems.

4. Halve cherry tomatoes and chop onion and basil. Finely chop garlic.

5. In a bowl, toss tomatoes, onion, basil, garlic, oil, salt, and pepper to taste.

6. Divide mixture into peppers and roast in oven until tender, about 20 minutes

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.