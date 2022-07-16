MOUNT OLIVE — The Michael Martin Memorial Golf Tournament sponsored by Friendly Mart/Minuteman Food Mart will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Southern Wayne Country Club. This is the 36th annual event in memory of NC Highway Patrolman Michael Martin, a University of Mount Olive alumnus who was killed in the line of duty.

Tee times will be at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The entry fee is $90 per player or $360 per team. There will be a raffle drawing and silent auction at the tournament, as well as golfer contests such as longest drive and closest to pin. Prizes include two flights. Golfers will receive goodie bags. Food and beverages will be available including breakfast by Stevens Sausage served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

The deadline to enter is Aug. 1. All contributions are 100% tax deductible. Proceeds go directly to the Michael Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund and the University of Mount Olive Trojan Club. For more information, please contact Neil Price at 919-738-7072 or at neil@friendlymartinc.com.