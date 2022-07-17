Greeting friends. It is with pleasure that I write to you this cool July morning. So many of you tell me how much you enjoy this article, that makes me happy. I love to write, but I kind of write like I talk, here and there.

I would like to spotlight Mr. Calvin Artis this week. He is a number one volunteer; he helps everyone. His motto is “Service above self — he who works most, profits best.” There is no other like him. He loves people; he cares for the poor and needy. If you need something, just ask. If he doesn’t have it, he will get it for you. Thank God for people like Calvin and his wife Emma Artis.

Today, we have Tar Heel Diabetic group here. They are giving tender care to our seniors, trimming toenails, massaging their feet. Encourage them to take good care of their feet, especially if they are diabetic. They did about 20 participants on Tuesday. Foot care will be back in September. Thank God for Kat, Dr. Vern, and Lexis — y’all are a blessing.

Please visit us at the Garland Center. We have a lot going on. We shell beans, peas and we do corn. They are great activities for our seniors. We love to receive and share recipes. Does anyone have a recipe for Watermelon preserves or blackberry jam? If so, please call Marie Faircloth at 910-529-3931.

The Garland Center is so blessed to have two workers from Telamon join our team, Bella Bustos and Regina Lopez. They are so smart and respectful. Thank you, “Telamon”. Garland has a new manager, Shelia Armwood; we are blessed to have Shelia.

Let’s look at some quotes to live by – “no one is perfect, we make mistakes, we say wrong things – we do wrong – we fall, we get up, we learn, we grow – we move on – we live, be careful who trust and tell your problems to, not everyone who smiles at you is your friend.”

Last, but not least, Calvin Artis says, “Treat people the way you want to be treated, God will bless you both.”

In closing, let us all LIVE, LOVE, and LAUGH without limits!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center. The GSC is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached by calling 910-529-3931.