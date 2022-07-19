Tests by NCDA&CS show presence of Salmonella

RALEIGH – Stormberg Foods LLC of Goldsboro is voluntarily recalling chicken strips and chicken crisps products for dogs due to potential contamination of Salmonella. These products were distributed nationwide between June 8 and July 6 and sold at retail facilities and online.

The products are sold under the brand names: Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treats (see related box for detailed information).

The company launched the recall after a sample collected at the production facility by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Food and Drug Protection Division tested positive for Salmonella spp.

“While these are pet treats, if contaminated, they can also make pet owners sick if they touch the treats and have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with them or any surfaces exposed to them,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “If pet owners have purchased any of these products recently, they should check their items against the recall list and contact the company if they have any of these products.”

Symptoms of Salmonella in humans include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Though rare, an infection can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with these products should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting, while some pets may have fewer symptoms including decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled products and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

To date, no illnesses associated with these products have been reported.

Consumers who have purchased these products and/or have pets who have become ill are urged to notify [email protected] immediately with all product information for return or proper disposal information. Consumers with questions may contact the customer services department at 919-947-6011, Monday – Saturday 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST or by email.