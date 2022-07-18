CLINTON — Sampson Regional Medical Center on Monday announced that it has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient. The distinction places SRMC among the top 10% of all short-term acute care hospitals as evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting patients and providers.

“This is a real honor for us, especially being recognized three years in a row. We take great pride to be among the nation’s hospitals earning this distinction. We work hard every day to deliver safe and quality care to our patients, and this award reflects that commitment,” said Dr. Shawn Howerton, Chief Executive & Medical Officer for Sampson Regional Medical Center. “This level of quality care is possible because of our providers, leadership, and staff who make continuous improvement a priority. We value our team and their commitment to keep patients safe in our hospital.”

During the study period (2018 through 2020), 170,231 potentially preventable patient safety events occurred among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals.

Healthgrades found that just four patient safety indicators accounted for 74% of all patient safety events: hip fracture due to an in-hospital fall; collapsed lung resulting from a procedure/surgery; pressure or bed sores acquired in-hospital; and catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in-hospital.

Healthgrades also found that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Healthgrades 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award were, on average:

• 55.8% less likely to experience an in-hospital fall resulting in hip fracture, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals

• 52.6% less likely to experience a collapsed lung resulting from a procedure or surgery in or around the chest, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals

• 66.2% less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals

• 65.8% less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at nonrecipient hospitals

“Through our 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Awards, we seek to recognize hospitals that excel in providing top-quality care for their patients while preventing serious injuries during hospital stays,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and head of Data Science, Healthgrades. “We are proud to name Sampson Regional Medical Center as a 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient and look forward to their continued efforts to make patient safety a priority.”

Consumers can visit healthgrades.com for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access the complete methodology.