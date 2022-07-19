Robinson-Freeman comes home to share thanks

To ensure everyone knew they were at the right location for her book signing Tanya Robinson-Freeman attached this banner to her own car.

The room was filled with Tanya Robinson-Freeman family who were all anxiously awaiting the start of her first book signing.

Pictured, from left, are Jimmy and Barbara Williams (mom and pops), LaTesha Robinson, Sadae Campbell (niece and great niece), Tanya Robinson-Freeman, Beatrice Robinson-Edwards (sister) and Caren Long (partner in pride). Each of them were present to support Robinson-Freeman during her first official book signing.

Tanya Robinson-Freeman, the local author and educator who was a co-author of “You Don’t Have to Stay There,” held her first official book signing this past weekend.

The signing took place Sunday at Robinson-Freeman’s home church in Roseboro, St. Thomas AME Zion Church. It was a roaring success as she not only signed copies, but also sold 10 more books adding to her list of growing fans and supporters.

“I felt really good, I feel blessed again and very thankful,” she said. “My family came out to support me, friends came out and purchased my book and I have a lot of people who said they’re interested in getting one. So I feel very thankful and blessed.”

Robinson-Freeman, a teacher at Union Intermediate School, also shared thoughts on how she felt about being an Amazon best-selling author and how she helped make it possible.

“It was absolutely amazing, but honestly I didn’t even know how you become an Amazon best seller,” she said. “So they told us we had so many days and we needed to get people to buy the online virtual edition of the book. So I said to myself, ‘yeah I could do that.’”

“So I used social media a lot and people bought it that I didn’t even know bought it until they started messaging me saying, ‘I can relate, your story inspired me and encouraged me and I can relate to it,’” she continued. “They also said things like that book is fire and that book is all that.”

“My aunt said she really loved it because it was an easy read and she didn’t have to go to Google for any vocabulary words or anything,” she said. “She said she felt like people were speaking to her in the book and so she said that she could relate to all of it. There were some challenging things and some miracles, but I’m blessed that I was able to share my story and hopefully it’ll be a blessing to someone else.”

“You Don’t Have to Stay There,” is an anthology co-authored by Robinson-Freeman and seven others that tells relatable stories of real life and difficult experiences each of the authors faced throughout their lives and the many ways they pushed through their past pain. It’s full of motivational and inspiring tales meant to help others, feeling stuck in their own pain, to show that they can get out of that situation and that “You Don’t Have to Stay There.”

The other authors include Cynthia Marie, Dawn Lester, Stephanie DuBois, Charles DeWalt, Diamond Rogers, Charlotte Gillespie and Ayanna Foust.

To find out more about “You Don’t Have to Stay There” or how to purchase, contact Robinson-Freeman at 910-305-7852 or at [email protected]

