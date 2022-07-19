On Tuesday, July 12, the Sampson Community College (SCC) Board of Trustees reappointed three board members. Dr. Paul Viser, Pat Jones, and Chris Fann were all reappointed to serve on the board until June 2026. Viser is the governor’s appointee; Jones was reappointed by the Sampson County School Board; and Fann was reappointed by the Sampson County Board of Commissioners. Also appointed to this year’s board was Taylor Hill, the newly-elected Student Government Association (SGA) president. The SGA President is selected by the students to serve as a student representative on the board. Hill will serve as SGA President for the 2022-2023 academic year.