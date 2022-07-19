Pigs, parts strewn over roadway; charges leveled

An agriculture spill near the intersection of Sunset Avenue (N.C. 24) and Airport Road in Clinton left a pigsty on a main thoroughfare through the city.

One of the many pigs that was thrown from a Ag Protein Inc. truck onto Sunset Avenue.

A Monday agriculture spill on Sunset Avenue (N.C. 24) left swine carcasses and animal byproducts on the roadway, which ultimately resulted in a truck driver being cited.

Pigs and parts were strewn all over N.C. 24 in Clinton on Monday, causing an unsightly scene and significant stench that resulted in misdemeanor charges against a local truck driver.

Around 11:10 a.m. Monday, Clinton Police Department officers, Clinton Public Works and Utilities crews, and the Clinton Fire Department personnel responded to reports of an agriculture spill located at the intersection of Sunset Avenue (N.C. 24) and Airport Road.

After arriving on the scene, city officials discovered an apparent agriculture spill at the location consisting of swine carcasses and animal byproducts. Witnesses described an intense odor around the scene.

According to police officials, initial investigation revealed that an Ag Protein Inc. truck was traveling west on Sunset Avenue when it came to an abrupt stop at the traffic light at Airport Road causing whole pigs, pig body parts, and fluids to spill out of the front right side of the truck and into the right lane of the roadway.

A witness stated that the Ag Protein truck pulled over initially, but then left the scene traveling west on N.C. 24. Officers reviewed camera footage and were able to identify the vehicle that caused the spill, Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis stated.

After contacting Ag Protein Inc. out of Rose Hill, the driver was identified as Michael Jerome Aycock, 37, of West Beeker Street, Magnolia. Aycock was issued citations for failure to secure load and unintentional littering.

Ag Protein Inc. personnel, N.C. Department of Transportation, and SR&R Environmental Cleaning Specialists responded to the scene for cleanup and disposal.

The incident is the most recent in a string of agriculture spill incidents with which city officials have had to deal. The issue was actually broached during a City Council meeting at the beginning of the year, with a different animal and byproducts hauler — Valley Proteins Inc. out of Virginia — coming under the microscope of city leaders at the time.

Company officials addressed the preventative measures already being taken, but also expressed apprehension at taking the full load of blame.

“We have these trucks that are going through the community that are essentially hauling animal parts, fecal matter and other agricultural byproducts,” then-City Manager Tom Hart stated during the January meeting. “They are spilling along roadways. They are not spilling as a result of a collision or accident, but because the trucks are having to stop suddenly because of traffic signals or other common roadway occurrences.”

Hart said that the spills vary, with everything from small spills of grease to “tremendous volumes of God-awful byproducts.”

“They are horrible to respond to,” he said.

Staff has met several times in response to the ongoing concern, along with other agencies, the city manager noted. Hart said that they had two spills in the two weeks after they sent their letter. It is a matter of getting messes cleaned up, and accountability, Hart said.

Around Thanksgiving, there was a massive spill on Faircloth Freeway that shut down traffic for close to six hours, he said.

“It’s an inconvenience to the motoring public and a drain on my employees who have to respond to it,” he said.

Not to mention all of this puts a strain on local law enforcement that has to babysit closed roads for safety, officials said. They have had over 20 spills in the last three years alone, over half of which occurred in 2021, according to numbers provided by law enforcement.

“There were 11 in 2021,” said Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis. “Obviously the frequency is not decreasing, but increasing. Several of these 11 incidents, the trucks failed to remain on scene.”

One of these spills caused over $3,000 in property damage after an accident, he said.