Part of the celebration of the City of Clinton’s bicentennial (1822 to 2022) will take place this weekend during a ‘Cruise-In’ in Downtown Clinton. The cruise-in will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, July 23, with musical guest The Grandpas Bluegrass Band. The cruise-in will continue next month, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, with musical guest, saxophonist Jon Noel.