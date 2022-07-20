Tara Parker, the reigning Miss Sampson County, was the guest speaker for the senior luncheon at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clinton on July 18. She is a second grade teacher at Beulaville Elementary School and a graduate of UNC-Wilmington. In June, she competed for the title of Miss North Carolina, where she received the non-finalist interview award and a $500 scholarship. Parker spoke to the seniors with passion and conviction about how her pageant experiences have made her a better educator. She was presented with a Basket of Love for her classroom this fall. Parker is pictured with Michael Mozingo, music director at Immaculate Conception.

