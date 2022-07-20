(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• July 13 — Ramsey Rangel, 28, of 9394 Van Dyke Place, Fayetteville, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen vehicle. Bond set at $10,000; court date is July 22.

• July 13 — Edward Lee Few, 55, of 11682 Ludhorne Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, fictitious information to officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and order for arrest-release order. Bond set at $57,500; court date is July 22.

• July 13 — Carl Lee Robinson, 39, of 48 Alexis Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug, 11.

• July 13 — Michelle Hill, 55, of 103 Pine St., Salemburg, was charged with threatening phone calls. No bond set; court date is Aug. 11.

• July 13 — Curtis Anthony Sloan, 51, of 1534 Brinkley Road, Dunn, was charged with harassing phone call and second degree trespass. No bond listed; court date is Aug. 2.

• July 13 — Ramsey Manuel Rangel, 28, of 509 Tomahawk Hwy., Harrells, was charged with felony fleeing to elude law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless and reckless, possession of firearm by felon and speeding. Bond set at $5,500; court date was July 15.

• July 13 — Gary Antonio Woodall, 35, of 109 Holiday Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with simple assault and trespass. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 8.

• July 14 — Erica Lynette Parker, 47, of 10422 Faison Hwy., Faison, was charged with communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Bond set at $15,000; court date is July 22.

• July 14 — Anna Belle Rogers, 26, of 952 Rosin Hill Road, Newton Grove, was charged with breaking and entering. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 4.

• July 14 — William Pearley Johnson, 42, of 538 McKoy St., Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 4.

• July 14 — Janice Allen, 61, of 4056 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 15.

• July 14 — Mya Carthen, 19, of 1404 Briarcliff Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with carrying concealed weapon. No bond set; court date is Aug. 25.

• July 15 — Demontio Bryant, 28, of 492 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property and assault on a female. Bond set at $1,000; court date is July 27.

• July 15 — Pedro Modesto Billarreal, 45, of 4165 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property and second degree trespass. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Sept. 6.

• July 15 — Tymeisha Fryar, 22, of 403 Fayetteville St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a government official/employee. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 23.

• July 15 — Marie Verna Chavanne, 36, of 620-A Royal Lane, Clinton, was charged with first degree trespass. Written promise; court date is Aug. 16.

• July 15 — Robert Gene Robinson, 83, of 209 Fountain Drive, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Written promise; court date is Aug. 23.

• July 15 — James Robert Parks, 19, of 6314 Ivanhoe Road, Ivanhoe, was charged with reckless driving to endanger, speeding and fail to stop at stop sign. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 22.

• July 15 — Justin Robert Jackson, 41, of 1546 Alex Benton Road, Newton Grove, was charged with second degree trespass and resisting public officer. Bond set at $5,000; court date is July 28.

• July 16 — Brittany Justina Pinckney, 34, of 2200 Twinflowers Court, Fayetteville, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Sept. 6.

• July 16 — Jose Antonio Sanchez Blanco, 17, of 752 Clayhole Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 8.

• July 16 — Adrian Nicolas Garcia, 17, of 695 Webb Mill Road, Four Oaks, was charged with driving while impaired. No bond listed; court date not listed.

• July 16 — Shawn Montrel Moore, 28, of 35 Maldon Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault and injury to real property. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 22.

• July 16 — Dacota Allen, 31, of 4037 Green Path Road, Dunn, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Aug. 11.

• July 16 — Noah Keith Carter, 25, of 20 Meadow Oak Lane, Turkey, was charged with assault by pointing gun and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Sept. 17.

• July 16 — Cody Varel Locklear, 35, of 4392 Wilson Road, Red Springs, was charged with assault on a female and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond listed; court date is July 21.

• July 17 — Christopher Aaron Gilchrist, 31, of 195 Dogwood Acres Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. No bond listed; court date is Aug. 23.

• July 18 — James Scott Richmond, 47, of Herring Street, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond listed; court date is Aug. 18.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.