Home News Gillim welcomed to Rotary News Gillim welcomed to Rotary July 21, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Clinton-Sampson Rotarian Lethia Lee pins newest Rotary member Edward Gillim during Monday’s meeting, welcoming him into the club. Clinton-Sampson Rotarian Lethia Lee pins newest Rotary member Edward Gillim during Monday’s meeting, welcoming him into the club. View Comments Clinton clear sky enter location 26.9 ° C 28 ° 25.3 ° 79 % 4.6kmh 0 % Mon 34 ° Tue 26 ° Wed 30 ° Thu 34 ° Fri 25 °