Greeting my dear readers! This is the day that the Lord has made! Let us rejoice and be glad in it! Lots going on here at our Garland Senior Center. We are excited to let you all know our computer class is doing great!

The students really like Ms. Mable, as we all do. Classes will be ending in August to resume on Sept. 6 on Tuesdays 9-11. Please register for the class, you won’t regret it. It’s not pass or fail, it’s to help us all do better. Every day and in every way, we get better with God’s grace and forgiveness. A Card Club Group has started here in Garland, and we would like for you all to come and play a game with us! Card games are on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until. Plans are underway here for an upcoming fashion show. We want men and women to participate so watch for all the upcoming information. Mr. Gilbert Owens from the Roseboro Site will be hosting an upcoming Senior Day on Aug. 31, 2022. We will post information as it comes in and you may also call 910-525-5706.

Please remember all our sick folks, and shut-ins, especially our dear friend Ms. Rebecca Jenkins and family. God is good and He knows all our needs. The times we are in call for extra measures to be taken as a way of ensuring we are doing everything we can, in God’s eyes, to fulfill what he has planned for us all. His purpose and message of love should be THE driving force behind every decision we make in our lives.

Family can exist in many forms and the family unit is under attack more so than ever, or it would seem to be that way. At church we are taught that God comes first, then the Man, followed by the Woman, and then the children. These bonds are important because family helps us get through the most disastrous times and the best times. Family is important because they can offer support and security coupled with unconditional love; they will always look to see and bring out the best in you even if you cannot see it for yourself. Family is important because they will, for the most part, be the only ones who can really understand you and bring you back to that place of peace. Not everyone has the family format to go by but if God is the first One for us to call upon in our times of trials and tribulations, then we are making good decisions in His eyes.

Sometimes we need a reminder of just how important we are. Mathew 10:29-31 tells us “What is the price of two sparrows — one copper coin? But not a single sparrow can fall to the ground without your Father knowing it. And the very hairs on your head are all numbered. So don’t be afraid; you are more valuable to God than a whole flock of sparrows.” Within every human lies a hunger for significance. We want our lives to count, to make a difference, to be worth something. Yet many of us carry deep feelings of insignificance. Our lives and aspirations are dominated not by our abilities but by our inabilities. Everywhere we look we see others who are more successful, more gifted, more this, more that. The Bible, however, points out that every person holds great value. We are significant, not for what we can accomplish on our own, but because God loves us and promises to accomplish much through us. How can our day change knowing that God sees great value and unlimited potential in us?

Colossians 1:9 – “We ask God to give you complete knowledge of His will and to give you spiritual wisdom and understanding.”

James 5:16- “The earnest prayer of a righteous person has great power and produces wonderful results.”

How often do we notice and respond to opportunities as they become available? Prayer is a way to stay alert and on the watch for how God will move in our lives. Prayer keeps us connected to Him and spiritually sensitive so that we can recognize His voice and actions and discern whether an opportunity is from Him. Left to ourselves, we may miss much, but when God’s spirit connects with our spirit we will hear and see much more. Are we staying well-connected to God so we can hear His voice when He calls?

Romans 4:7 Oh, what joy for those whose disobedience is forgiven, whose sins are put out of sight. God’s love is motivation for His forgiveness. He wants a relationship with us more than anything, and he is happy to forgive us for any sin, no matter how terrible, if we simply long for a relationship with Him and seek His forgiveness. The best part of receiving God’s forgiveness is experiencing the joy of your restored relationship with Him. Have we asked for God’s forgiveness and restored your relationship with Him?

The late Billy Graham said, “Because God is a person, He feels that which we feel. After all, we are made in His image, so it is to be expected that we would be able to communicate our deepest feelings to God.”

Let us continue being kind to one another. It is within the smallest acts of kindness and concern that we see true human spirit. Kindness makes a significant impact not only for others, but also for ourselves.

In closing let us all remember to LIVE, LOVE, and LAUGH without limits! We rise by lifting others!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center. The GSC is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached by calling 910-529-3931.