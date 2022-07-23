If you have accepted Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, there are some very important things that the Lord says about you. What He says about you is the only thing that matters about who you are.

The first thing God says about you is: You are righteousness! Being righteous means you have your ticket to Eternal Life, and you have your ticket to heaven. Nothing will be able to change what God has called you. Despite any sin or terrible thing, you have done or will do, you are still righteous in the sight of God. We can never do anything on our own to make ourselves righteous before God, for all have all sinned and come short of the Glory of God. All of us know that we have not done everything right and God knows it is impossible for anyone to do everything right all the time. God knows none of us can reach His standard of righteousness . But God, through His grace and love for us, has made it easy to obtain righteousness in His sight. He simply has determined within Himself, that once we accept His Son has our Lord and Savior, He declares us righteous in His sight. Romans 3:21-22 and 24 says, “But now the righteousness of God, without the law, is manifested, being witnessed by the law and the prophets. Even the righteousness of God, which is by faith of Jesus Christ, unto all and upon all that Believe, for there is no difference. Being justified freely by grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus.” We are declared righteous by God because of the faith of Jesus Christ and because we accept Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior. This righteousness is given to Believers freely with no cost. There is no such thing and no possibility of us making ourselves right.

God also says that we are more than conquerors. There is nothing that can defeat us, there is not weapon formed against us that will prosper. Romans 8:37 says, “Nay, in all things we are more than conquerors through Him that loved us.” We have been given complete victory in all things because of Christ. In fact, the Bible says we can do all things through Christ Jesus.

God also says you are part of His Beloved. That means you are dearly loved by God in such a way that is impossible to describe. He loves you beyond measure. He loves you more than anyone else could possibly love you. Throughout the Bible, He describes you as His Beloved. For example, in Romans 12:19 He tells us as His Beloved, to not avenge ourselves. He will avenge us. In I Corinthians 15:58 He tells us as His Beloved to be steadfast. In Ephesians 1:6 we are told that we have been accepted as His Beloved. In I John 3:2 He tells us that as His Beloved we are indeed children of God. In I John 4:7, He tells us that as His Beloved we are to love on another.

God tells us in Colossians 3:12, that not only are we His Beloved, but we are also Holy and the Elect of God. You are saved because you are the Elect of God. Your salvation was not a surprise to God. He planned it all out for you before you were born. That is why Jesus said in John 6:44, “ No man can come to me, except the Father, which has sent me draw him; and I will raise him up at the last day.”

God calls us Holy. The real definition of Holy is “Different.” You are not like most in the world. You are in the world but not of it. You are Holy in the sight of God. Yes, it is true, we do not always act Holy, nor do we always do Holy things. But through it all, God sees us as Holy because, as a result of accepting His Son, we have put on Jesus Christ thus being always Holy in God’s sight.

We should never forget that God calls you a Child of God. There is nothing you can do or don’t do that can change that. That is why scripture tells us, that if God be for you, nothing can be against you. That is why the Holy Spirit, that He has placed inside of you, is constantly reminding you that your are indeed a child of God: See Romans 8:16

Do allow anyone to tell you who you are. Only listen and believe who God says you are.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.