Looking for a healthy recipe to utilize those local foods? This month’s recipes will be recipes from our local foods portal at NCSU. Find these recipes and more at localfood.ces.ncsu.edu.

Baked Zucchini

From Eat Smart Move More North Carolina

Ingredients

• 4 medium zucchinis, sliced into 1/2-inch rounds

• 2 ounces part-skim mozzarella cheese, shredded

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Cover the bottom of a baking dish with half the zucchini. Sprinkle with half of the cheese, garlic powder and parsley. Repeat with a second layer using the remaining ingredients.

3. Bake until cheese is melted and lightly golden, about 10 to 15 minutes.

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.