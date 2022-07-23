Contractor: Town can’t afford to ‘donate’ for non-emergencies

TURKEY — During the recent town board meeting. it was brought to the board’s attention that water was being stolen from the town and improperly used, which was costing the town.

During the water report, Travis Anderson, the town’s water contractor, went over the details of fire hydrant misuse that was occurring across the town that was causing multiple water usage and loss problems, an issue he said needed to be addressed and fixed as soon as possible, especially following the recent $2.50 increase to the town’s water rate.

“Folks are coming in, and for lack of a nicer word, stealing water from us and not paying us for it,” he said.

Following that statement, Anderson issued a written document to the town board with his proposed ideas to remedying this issue. He also requested the board add it to the Turkey letterhead and send it to all residents, if they agreed with his proposal.

“Basically what it states is, and I did this as more of a draft but you can reword it as needed,” he said, “…but, it says, the town of Turkey would like to clarify the use of hydrants and maybe the use of our valuable water which the town of Turkey pays to produce, treat and maintain. The town of Turkey owns the water system and gives the fire department permission to use the hydrants for firefighting purposes as well as for firefighting training purposes.”

“The town does ask that — and these next two lines is really what I want the town to do — we’re asking in the event of a large fire situation, which requires a large amount of water use, please contact myself. I’m not gonna sit there and tell them no, there’s a problem or anything like that, but I do want to be able to justify, when I’m doing the annual, where did we dump a whole water tank worth of water in half a day.”

“It’s kind of hard to explain that when I’m doing the water loss at the end of the year, which is basically a water audit,” he added. “I‘ve got to justify where every gallon of water is being pumped and they might have three different fire departments pulling water off us and again they’re going to ask me to justify that.”

The next portion of Anderson’s proposal consisted of asking the fire department to provide monthly water usage updates so the town could better track overall usage.

“The next part states that the town does also ask that the fire department provides some form of a water usage report with the best estimate possible of the monthly water use that is agreed upon on those first two items, firefighting as well as firefighter training,” he said.”

“I would like for them to please begin providing that to the town clerk by the 10th of each month for the previous month’s reading to the town’s clerk email address,” Anderson added.

The final line item, perhaps the most important, gave proper water usage guidelines for the entire town to follow, which would massively cut down on their water loss.

”All other water use should be done through a metered service and, in bold letters, not from a non-metered fire hydrant,” Anderson stated. “This includes items such as washing vehicles, parking lot buildings, etc. The town cannot afford and does not donate water to businesses, contractors, farmers, homeowners, etc, for non-emergency use.”

“So basically this means the town will give you water if you’ve got stuff on fire, but we can’t afford to give it to you for filling your swimming pool, washing your house, washing cars, fire trucks or anything of that nature.”

“The town also asks that the fire department staff, as well as the citizens, that if you see any unauthorized use of the town’s fire hydrants, please report asap to the town clerk,” Anderson said.

It was said there was not enough board members present at the meeting to pass an official vote, but those there agreed with Anderson’s proposal. They’ll revisit it again during next month’s meeting, where an official vote is expected to take place.

