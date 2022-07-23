Named assistant manager for Clinton location

CLINTON — U.S. Cellular has appointed Yarazeht Briseno Bahena to assistant store manager for the company’s Clinton location at 360 Northeast Blvd.

In this role, Bahena is responsible for leading her team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Bahena has six years of wireless experience.

“At U.S. Cellular we work hard to ensure our associates are equipped with the knowledge needed to help customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in eastern North Carolina. “I am excited for Yarazeht to lead our Clinton store, and I’m confident that her leadership skills will guide our team to help customers in the area with their technology needs.”

Prior to this role, Bahena was a retail wireless consultant at the company’s Clinton location. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Mount Olive University in Mount Olive. Bahena lives in Faison.