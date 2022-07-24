The Clinton Rotary Club No. 6144 of District 7730, chartered in 1923, recently installed officers for the new year. Wilbert Faircloth, at podium in each photo, presided at the ceremony. Dempsey Craig, far left, is the president to begin this year and takes over for Kent Montgomery, middle. Pam High was installed as the treasurer and the secretary. Other officers not pictured: Trey Fetterman, president-elect; Mac Purcell, president-nominee; Charlie Powell, sergeant-at-arms; and Alan Wooten, public image chairman.

The Clinton Rotary Club No. 6144 of District 7730 recently welcomed Clint Boneschans into its membership. He’s a general consultant with Asymmetric Security. The club meets regularly on Tuesday evenings, 6 p.m., at the Coharie Country Club.

Lin Reynolds, Sampson County’s public works director, was guest speaker on Tuesday evening for the Clinton Rotary Club No. 6144 of District 7730. Reynolds oversees a team of three office staff and 10 field technicians who maintain 600-plus miles of lines, three wells and four storage tanks providing service to 6,033 customers. Reynolds shared information on funding and services, projects, and grants both received and pending. Club member Granville Gainey looks on during the presentation.

The Clinton Rotary Club No. 6144 of District 7730, chartered in 1923, recently recognized a trio of Paul Harris Fellow members. They included Dempsey Craig, a Paul Harris Fellow Plus-5; and Charlie Powell and Kent Montgomery, each a sustaining member. The recognitions, among the international club’s highest, acknowledges individuals who have made contributions in their name to The Rotary Foundation. Pam High, chairwoman of the Foundation committee, assisted each occasion.

