(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• July 22 — David Antwan Newton, 32, of 96 Springwood Drive, Rose Hill, was charged with possession of cocaine, driving while impaired, fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $7,000; court date is Aug. 2.

• July 23 — Raysean Dangelo Ford, 26, of 605 Ashford Drive, Clinton, was charged with domestic assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Aug. 16.

• July 23 — Terrance Terrell Payton, 26, of 62 Smithway Lane, Turkey, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $30.000; court date was July 25.

• July 23 — Rhameek Nashonne Joyner, 22, of 8411 Turkey Hwy., Turkey, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $30,000; court date was July 25.

• July 23 — Robert Ivon Drake, 29, of 793 Curtis Ivey Road, Turkey, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and possession of a controlled substance in jail. Bond set at $40,000; court date was July 25.

