On Sunday, July 31., from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m., The N.C. Prayer Tower will have regular morning service. The pastor will bring forth the regular morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s Praise and Worship the word of God. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, July 31., from 11 a.m. till 12 p.m., regular morning service will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. (Face masks are required). Every Tuesday, noon day prayer is held on Facebook. Bible Study every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. on Facebook.

On Sunday, July 31. from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m., regular morning service will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove. Pastor Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, July 31, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render the service. Church choir will render the music. Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center Clinton) FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m., Meet and Greet Service will be held at Moses Chapel Disciples of Christ Church, Faison N.C. Pastor Edward McDoe (Pastor) The guest messenger will be Elder James Newsome of St. Paul Church of Christ, Zebulon, N.C. Refreshments will be served following the service. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Aug. 21, at 3 p.m., a fellowship service will be held at Divine Presence Worship Center, Clinton. The guest speaker will be Apostle Regina Lucious of New Life Outreach Ministries, Clinton. All are welcome to attend. (Face masks are required).

The Friendly Trio and Church Association will distribute food bags every third week of each month at the Friendly Community Center, 75 Hanson Road, Clinton. Drive-thru from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. FMI, call Bro. Charles Strickland at 910-590-4925.

First Baptist Church, Stedman, NC will distribute food boxes every third Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Pastor the Rev. P. Melvin.

Lisbon St. Noon Day Prayer is held every Wednesday conference call 1-712-432-6122 code- 645099#

Bible Study on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in person and Facebook Live. (Face masks are required.)

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Ram In The Bush Church has Sunday morning service every second and third Sundays.

Holly Grove Church of Christ Clinton, Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. first and third and fifth Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. online.

Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. (online) 1-978-990-5044 Access Code: 5930546#

Robinson Chapel Church Roseboro, Bible Study is held every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. dial 978-990-5000 Access Code: 179610#

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry Sunday morning service at 11 a.m.

Prayer and Bible Study Mondays and Wednesdays (on Zoom) ID number is 209 952-3830 and password to join is 485677.

