New City of Clinton manager James (J.P.) Duncan swears the oath of office Monday morning, administered by Mayor Lew Starling. Duncan comes to Clinton from the Town of Robersonville, where he served as town manager. He previously served as Newport Planning and Inspections director and Cumberland County, VA Planning Director. Duncan succeeds Tom Hart, who departed the city in March after more than four years at the helm to become Conover’s city manager and Scott Elliott, who has served as interim city manager since then and assisted the city through the 2022-23 budget process. Duncan holds a Master of Public Administration from NC State University, a Master of Science in Sustainable Tourism from East Carolina University, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Finance from East Carolina University.