School system’s summer endeavors continue

With August fast approaching, the upcoming school year is close at hand. For Clinton City Schools, a number of summer projects to improve the school system are happening in preparation for that day.

One of those major projects is their Energy Savings Project, which is meant to reduce annual utility operating costs. As part of this, the school system has partnered with CMTA Energy Solutions to implement a host of energy conservation measures. Some of the major ongoing ones include complete replacement of all lighting in Clinton City Schools facilities with LEDs , installations of new chillers for temperature control and implementing solar energy through a new Solar Photovoltaic System.

Another of those major projects, which is one that’s been completed, is the elimination of the skylight leaks at Clinton High. This involved replacing the high schools skylight with a new metal roof and insulation that would eliminate those leaks, as well as cut costs.

As of July 15, the roof work passed material warranty inspection — marking its completion. Another major project that’s been completed is the installation of a completely new security camera system that includes 4k capabilities.

While the complete replacement of all the lighting for LEDs was a massive undertaking, for CCS it progressing quickly.

In the last update on the lighting installations, 95% of material had been delivered on-site and 48% of the overall installation had been completed.

Of those completions all T8 Tube LED replacements had been completed at Butler Avenue School. Their multipurpose gym fixtures, stage lamps and canopy LED boards are still remaining.

All T8 Tube LEDs have also been completely installed at Sunset Avenue School. However, the cans outside of the cafeteria and auditorium remain to be relamped.

There were also repairs made to the Clinton High School parking lot, along with sinkhole repairs to the drop-off drive and stadium drive. Grading work at Sampson Middle School and L.C. Kerr School has also been completed.

The Athletic Track Refurbishment at Clinton High School has officially begun. It is currently in progress and is estimated to be completed by Aug. 2. That’s not the only athletic repairs happening this summer, as patching for their tennis courts is also being completed.

