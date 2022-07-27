Clinton — Doris West Martin, 88, of Blount Street, passed away on Monday morning, July 26, 2022 at Southwood Nursing Home.

Mrs. Doris was born on Feb. 9, 1934, in Duplin County, NC to the late Roy J. and Evelyn Owens West, and oldest of eight children. She was the widow to Mr. Bobby Martin and a retired secretary. She worked with several businesses, including the Hardware Store of Clinton and was the secretary for Immanuel Baptist Church for many years. Mrs. Doris was a Sunday School teacher for more than 40 years. She loved to read, always having a book in her lap. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.

She is survived by her three sisters, Edna W. Barker of Clinton, Marie W. Martin of Sneads Ferry, Judy W. Rimel and husband, Harry of Raleigh; two brothers, Jimmy V. West of Salemburg, Larry J. West of King, NC and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Betsy W. Guthrie and one brother, Roy Devone West.

A private graveside service will be held on Friday, July 29, at Grandview Memorial Park. A Memorial Service for Mrs. Martin will be held at a later date at Harmony Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Harmony Baptist Church.

Royal-Hall Funeral Home is honored to serve the West and Martin families.