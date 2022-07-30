How can we count the ways Good Samaritans change our lives and share Christlike deeds among us? Who would rank near the top of your most admired Good Samaritan list? Without a doubt, my choice would be my daddy!

Writing this story about Dad in February of 2007 on the front porch of a Baptist Mission Center in Belize seemed exactly what God ordered to help mend my broken heart and make me more mission minded when I returned to Clinton — my home sweet home — where family and friends faithfully roam and joy of helping people is not gone! Oh, the blessings of living for and loving the Lord in America or a foreign land where Jesus (as we know and serve Him) may not be known.

My story gives a glimpse of a mighty man who lived humbly and happily in the Clement community where his parents raised twelve children; when Dad married Mom, they raised four. I was blessed to be in that number!

Daddy was devoted to doing God’s will and determined to do his best as a country store owner and operator, fertilizer salesman, witch weed sprayer, church leader, husband, and Dad…and he did! He was always happy, singing silly songs, helping people, and smiling all day long. Daddy’s friends nicknamed him ‘Smiley’!

Daddy and I had a ‘special something’ we shared until the Lord called him home in 1983 when Tim and I were expecting our second son; we named him Clinton Harold Spell… Clint… Tim chose after Clint Eastwood and Harold after my dad. Daddy and I bonded on long rides to Faison with his big truck loaded down with cucumbers. He taught me to pump gas and give good customer service. At four years old, I’d stand on an old stump between the pumps and greet people coming for a fill up. Dad taught me a song I would sing when their tanks were full.

“Here I stand upon a stump; come and catch me before I jump” was my short song that gave a shot of joy to daddy’s heart. Mr. Wallace was my favorite customer who always caught me when I jumped and became my lifelong sweetheart. He recently went home to be with Jesus and his wife added a picture of her husband and me grinning like possums beside his cool car beside Daddy’s gas tanks.

Daddy and I watched baseball games on Saturday afternoons when Momma took the reins at our country store. We watched football together too. He taught me to play checkers on drink crates with customers who sat on the long benches and drank little coca cola’s in glass bottles. When Daddy said it was time for me to learn how to cut a pound of hoop cheese, my head swelled with pride when he said, ‘well done my Becky Dean’, but the day I burst a ten pound bag of sugar with the pedal on my tricycle, he watched me clean it up and tenderly told me to never be that careless again. No spanking, swearing, or saturating my tender heart with wretched words or behind with a bell … just humble, helpful instructions on how to live life by Jesus is what Daddy taught by example.

Daddy dealt with diabetes most of his life but always kept a sunny side up attitude even when he had to give himself shots morning and night, lost a toe, a foot, and finally both legs. To no avail, Daddy was fitted for and received two heavy prosthesis legs that fit above his knees and strapped to a thick belt at his waist. He walked with a limp but no weariness showed as he took each step in faith. Daddy even drove his tractor with my brother, sister, and I piling watermelons in his wooden trailer. Daddy did not quit when the going got tough and taught us to do the same! We worked hard because Mother and Daddy worked hard and helped us learn values of integrity and Christian living out loud in love. I didn’t realize the importance of the power of possibility he planted deep inside my heart until I was grown and gone … raising children of my own!

Daddy followed the Golden Rule and fought a good fight throughout his lifetime. His spirit of compassion and caring, delivering and daring, helping and sharing kept him moving forward even when his worn out body slowed him almost to a halt. We would catch Daddy ringing his hands with a look of sadness; he had no idea we knew how sick he really was. Yet, our dad never stopped working and watching for ways to love and look after us and others.

On April 22, 1983, Daddy filled up the drinkbox, turned out the lights, told Mr. G.T. goodbye — it was time to go home, and locked the door to the country store (where he spent long days and nights serving neighbors and strangers who stopped for a drink, game of checkers, a gallon of milk or loaf of bread even as late as 10pm).

That April night, he walked slowly across the road and headed inside our home where Mother waited in her housecoat to give her husband a hug. She made him two peanut butter crackers, poured him a glass of milk, and watched him remove the heavy man made legs and sit them beside his chair. An hour later, Daddy woke Mother up with heavy breathing and cries of pain.

My hero, Good Samaritan, best friend was gone. Daddy was called Home!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.