Having already easily come to understand that there is a God in heaven and that this creator of all things, including man (Exo. 20:11) has indeed revealed Himself to man throughout the ages with instructions for life pleasing to Him in each of the ages (II Pet. 1:21; I Pet. 1:25), we have but to consult that source of revelation to find our route to salvation. We can, and must, just cast aside all preconceived notions, traditions and doctrines of men and dogmas of various religious institutions and embrace that which the God of heaven has revealed for this, our present age. It is important that as in the long ago (Deut. 4:2) and in the first century (Gal. 1:6-9) God will allow no additions or subtractions to His revealed instructions. God said what He meant and meant what He said, As already noted, for we of this Christian age, it is the gospel of Christ, the New Testament, to which we must go and by which we will be judged in the last day (I Pet. 1:25; John 12:48; Rom. 2:16).

Maybe a brief clarification of just what kind of salvation we are dealing with in this article is in order. First of all, the transgression of God’s word is sin (I John 3:4). All have sinned (Rom. 3:23). Sin separates man from God (Isa. 59:1-2) and “…and sin, when it is finished, bringeth forth death” (James 1:15). The initial salvation from our past sins occurs at the point we become the children of God (Gal. 3:26-29). This is a change of state, from being an alien sinner to being a child of God, an heir, a joint heir with Christ (Gal. 4:7; Rom. 8:17) and washed clean with the blood of the Lamb (Rev. 1:5). There are a number of figures of speech used that reveal the great change that has taken place when we become Christians. We have in effect started life all over again. Jesus taught this to Nicodemus saying, “Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God” (John 3:3). This new birth He spoke of was the conversion of an alien sinner to a child of God. Paul used the term, “new creature” for those who had become Christians, saying “old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new” (II Cor. 5:7). And, Paul reminded those Christians in Rome, that they had been buried with Christ and “raised to walk in newness of life” (Rom. 6:4).

Now comes the easy way to learn how to bring all that change into reality. As we have often pointed out, the first four books of the New Testament are designed to bring about belief in Christ as the Son of God (John 20:30-31). Starting with the book of Romans we are reading instructions to those who are already children of God. The book we skipped between John and Romans is the book of Acts. This is a history book. It is an inspired history of the establishment of the church and the spread of Christianity from its beginning in Jerusalem and spreading to the uttermost part of the earth (Acts 1:8). We have example after example of those who made that great transition from alien sinner to child of God. All we have to do is study those examples, note what they had to do and do the same. Sounds pretty easy doesn’t it? We will note one important element of our search. We cannot take just one example, for not all those converted were at the same stage when taught. For instance, one that had already believed in Christ would not be told to believe in Christ, while one who had not yet believed would be told to believe. Gathering all that was commanded results in a list of five things, and there is a logical order in which they must come.

First, one must hear the gospel of Christ. Faith comes by hearing and hearing by the word of God (Rom. 10:17). Every example of conversion found in the book of Acts begins with the gospel being taught (Acts 2:37; 8:35). That is the starting place (Rom. 10:14). This must be followed by believing that gospel which was heard (Acts 18:8; Rom. 10:14; Mark 16:16). The next required step is to repent of one’s sins (Acts 2:38; 3:19). Repentance is that determination to stop doing contrary to God’s will and faithfully follow His commands. Confessing Christ comes after repentance (Acts 8:37). This confession is not that Christ has forgiven our sins, but confessing faith in Jesus Christ as the Son of God (Matt. 16:16; 10:32-33). The final step that remits one’s sins, washes away one’s sins and puts one into Jesus Christ where we are the children of God, is that of being baptized (Acts 2:38; 22:16; Gal. 3:26-29). Those five steps make up what those whose conversion is recorded in the inspired history book had to do to become Christians. It is what the inspired apostles said that one had to do to be saved. It would do us well to hear and obey the inspired word of God rather than follow some other plan. If we do that, we can know we have obtained salvation.

Send any questions or comments to [email protected]