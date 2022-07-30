For another year, Sampson County Branch of the NAACP honors five graduates with scholarships as they prepare for the next chapter in their lives.

The local organization donated a total of $2,500 to deserving students from Clinton City Schools, Sampson County Schools and Sampson Early College High School. This year’s five students will receive a $500 scholarship. The awards will be sent to the financial representative at their respective colleges in the fall.

Clinton High School graduates receiving the scholarships are Makiyah M. Boykin and Khaliah E. Chestnutt. Midway High recipients are Carter E. Godwin and Marley J. Ray. The Sampson Early College High School recipient is Laquaisha U. Oates.

Boykin will attend Fayetteville State University and major in Criminal Justice/Pre-Law. Chestnutt will attend the University of North Carolina in Greensboro and major in Kinesiology. Godwin will attend the University of North Carolina in Wilmington and major in Filmmaking/Business. Ray will attend East Carolina University and major in Communication Sciences and Disorders. Oates will attend North Carolina A&T and major in Criminal Justice.

Luther Moore, Scholarship Committee Chair, stated that the scholarships are awarded based on financial need, academic achievements and school activities, including athletics, extracurricular and volunteer services to the community. Students were required to write a 250- to 300-word essay. Moore stated that all of the recipients met the criteria to be awarded the scholarships.

The other Scholarship Committee members include Crystal Bennett, JoAnn Howard, Willie Mitchell, Larry Sutton, Shirley Williams and Vada Williams. Lee Byam, president and members of the Sampson County NAACP, wished all of the recipients much success in their college and future endeavors.

The annual Freedom Fund Banquet is the only fundraiser for the year. It helps fund the scholarship program along with generous donors. The scholarship recipients are presented during this event. Due to COVID-19, the face-to-face event has been canceled, but will be televised on Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. on Channel 16.

One of the objectives of the NAACP is to ensure educational equality of all citizens. The Sampson County branch will continue to support the educational needs of students because it is the gateway to achieving equality in our present age.