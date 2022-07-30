Phelps to play at Stewart Theater on Aug. 21

NASHVILLE, TENN. — The unmistakable sound of multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured in Dunn, NC, on Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Stewart Theater.

The theater is located at 114 N. Wilson Ave. The concert event begins at 6 p.m.

Once a childhood musical prodigy from Tomball, Texas, Phelps earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University. Since then, he has become a nationally celebrated vocalist. Perhaps best known as the powerful tenor for the multiple Grammy and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band, Phelps is emerging as a leading voice in contemporary Christian music.

He has performed at numerous prestigious venues across the globe, including the White House, New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House in Australia, and has more than a dozen solo albums to his credit.

This event, featuring David Phelps, as well as Phelps’ musical entourage, will feature many of the songs from his brand new Gamechanger recording. Phelps found himself with a lot of downtime and a desire to create during the pandemic. Putting pen to paper and then spending time in the studio, Phelps went from being a dreamer to an inventor – and it was a GameChanger.

“A dream alone isn’t enough,” Phelps stated. “At some point, action has to be taken. I’m a firm believer: plan, pray and then do.”

Event information may be obtained by visiting www.davidphelps.com, www.stewarttheater.com or by calling 910-892-8142.