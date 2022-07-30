Smithfield’s Chicken N’ Bar-B-Q officials, along with employees, celebrate the grand reopening of the location at 1101 Gum Branch Road, Jacksonville, where the old site was razed and a new one built in its place. Pictured in front, from left, are: Lew Starling, president of Smithfield’s; Cynthia Murphy, assistant manager; Royce Bennet, City Commissioner; Jacob Moore, son of Smithfield’s Vice President Junius Moore; Junius Moore, Smithfield’s Vice President; and Keith Thompson, Regional Director.

Smithfield’s Chicken N’ Bar-B-Q officials, along with employees, celebrate the grand reopening of the location at 1101 Gum Branch Road, Jacksonville, where the old site was razed and a new one built in its place. Pictured in front, from left, are: Lew Starling, president of Smithfield’s; Cynthia Murphy, assistant manager; Royce Bennet, City Commissioner; Jacob Moore, son of Smithfield’s Vice President Junius Moore; Junius Moore, Smithfield’s Vice President; and Keith Thompson, Regional Director.

Clinton Mayor Lew Starling, president of Smithfield’s, speaks to those in attendance at the ribbon-cutting in Jacksonville this week as Smithfield’s Vice President Junius Moore and his son Jacob look on.