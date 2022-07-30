Looking for a healthy recipe to utilize those local foods? This month’s recipes will be recipes from our local foods portal at NCSU. Find these recipes and more at localfood.ces.ncsu.edu.

Broiled Eggplant Parmesan

Adapted from UMass Extension Nutrition Education Program

Ingredients

· 2 medium eggplants with skin, sliced 1/2-inch thick

· Vegetable oil cooking spray

· Ground pepper to taste

· 1 (16-ounce) jar marinara or tomato sauce

· 1/2 cup fresh basil, chopped, or 2 tablespoons dried basil, crushed

· 2 cups mozzarella cheese, part-skim, grated

· 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Directions

1. Preheat broiler. Wash and prepare eggplant and basil (if using fresh).

2. Spray broiler pan with cooking spray.

3. Season eggplant with pepper, spray with cooking spray.

4. Arrange on broiler pan and broil for 3–5 minutes on each side. When done, place in a baking dish and set aside.

5. Heat marinara or tomato sauce in a saucepan.

6. Add basil and cook about 1 minute. Spoon over eggplant.

7. Top with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese and broil just until cheese melts.

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.