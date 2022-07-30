(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• July 26 — Cecile Bianca Williams, 32, of 59 David Hobbs Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, uttering forged instrument and uttering forged endorsement. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 5.

• July 26 — David Daquan Quinn, 27, of 703 Ferrell St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Aug. 25.

• July 27 — Chelsea Romero, 23, of 541 Murphy Road, Clinton, was charged with three counts of identity theft. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 5.

• July 29 — Julio Cesar Hernandez Lopez, 38, of 802 College St., Apt. B, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. No bond or court date listed.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.