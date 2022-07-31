Activities used to impart knowledge, expand experiences

The Bellamy Center at Royal Lane was bustling again as a new group of Mediation Center of Eastern Carolina students were enjoying themselves during their summer program.

This table was stacked with gifts for all children who participated in the Mediation Center of Eastern Carolina summer program.

A strong focus on building conflict resolution and lifestyle skills, plus offering mentorship to troubled youth, is the cornerstone for Mediation Center of Eastern Carolina’s existence.

While based out of Greenville, they offer services to surrounding counties across North Carolina, and Sampson County is one of them. They were at the Bellamy Center at Royal Lane this past Thursday to continue a program that has been running all summer.

“We are a nonprofit agency, our main offices is actually in Greenville, but we serve several counties in Eastern Carolina,” said Mediation Center of Eastern Carolina Executive Director Candace Matthis. “The programs here in Sampson County are actually run out of our Kenansville office. We do two main programs here in Sampson County. We have what we call our MCEC mentors program and then we also have a program called Building Peace in Schools.”

“With the mentoring program, what we provide is one-on-one and small group mentoring session for kids who are at high need of a mentor. With our Building Peace in Schools program, we actually provide mediation and conflict resolution services — that also includes anger management skills sessions, with kids, and that’s open to students at any Clinton City Schools, as well as Sampson County Schools.”

These programs have been going on in Sampson County for four years, according to Matthis. The summer program, however, was a first for this year. During the program, attending youth participated in a series of diverse activities meant to expand their life experiences.

The most recent activity from Thursday was floral arranging. They were visited by florists and Clinton High graduates, who showed them the inner workings of the craft. They were taught how the properly vase roses and how to decorate the arrangements.

Mackenzie King and Annadale Williams were the guest instructors for the session. They shared thoughts on being able to help these children through their passion.

“There are no amount of words to express how much honor we feel to have been a part of such a wonderful event,” King said. “The dedication, time, hard work and love that each and every person puts into this organization does not go unnoticed. We have extreme gratitude knowing that we came together to serve our neighbors. Being able to work alongside and have the chance to connect with children from all over our county was truly eye-opening.”

“The ladies and gentlemen from the Mediation Center of Eastern Carolina have given these children an opportunity to work together to grow and learn,” she said. “That opportunity didn’t just help the children; we walked away with full hearts.”

“Miss Angela Hodges, from the Mediation Center, brought us out here and I think it was a great opportunity to show the kids what my mom does for the community,” Williams said. “It was nice to show the kids new ways to be creative and help them expand their minds. We helped show them ways to give back to their community and the people they love, which helped them see positive ways to make a difference in the world. It was nice to be a part of that.”

“We will always be grateful for any and every opportunity that involves making a difference,” King added. “This activity didn’t just stop in the room we left off in. The arrangements that each child made left with them and ensured to bring a smile to someone else. To us, that’s what it all about.”

Aside from floral arranging, the Mediation Center pupils also took part in a variety of other activities. These workshops, Matthis called them, occur once a week throughout the summer. Since its start, they’re done flower arranging, been taught proper etiquette and even had lessons on nutrition and cooking from members of the NC Cooperative Extension.

The funds for these programs come from the Sampson County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council. Thanks to that, they were able to host these summer programs, which wasn’t possible before.

“With that funding, we’re able to go in to do mediations between students and group conferencing to address any type of behavior issues and help repair them for as many students as possible to help them reintegrate into the system smoothly,” said Matthis.

“We were also fortunate enough that the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council actually was able to help us sponsor some of the summer activities,” she added. “Because of that, we were able to do a little bit more this summer than what we normally do. We were able to open it up to all of the kids that we serve this year, as well as reach out to some different community organizations, to find kids who just might’ve needed a booster for some workshops and new skills.”

Matthis also highlighted that their students are often referred to them from multiple sources, such as juvenile court or related court diversion programs, school resource officers, guidance counselors and sometimes even parents or guardians.

“For us, it’s about offering these kids things that are a little bit atypical from what they would do normally,” Matthis said. “It’s been a really, really neat opportunity to just kind of do our part in helping develop youth better in Sampson County.”

“As I said, our whole mission as a Mediation and Conflict Resolution Center is to help individuals in the community develop their capacity to resolve conflict peacefully,” she said. “And part of that is being comfortable with yourself and being self confident while learning how to get along with others.”

“Hopefully, even these little things, will lead to big things where kids can make really great decisions and we can help strengthen families, communities and schools — that’s what we set out to do.”

Matthis said Mediation Center of Eastern Carolina is continually looking for new people to help with their programs.

Anyone interested in getting involved, be it as a mentor or even a volunteer, Matthis said they can contact the Mediation Center of Eastern Carolina office and talk to her, at 910-214-5753, or contact Nikita Newkirk, at 910-275-0003.

