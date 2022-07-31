This week, we opened our doors to the community for a week of Vacation Bible School, an age-old tradition in evangelical churches that dates back to 1894, with the first VBS in Hopedale, Illinois. At Grove Park Baptist, we hope to provide children from 3 years old to 5th grade with an opportunity to experience six different fun and learning rotations of Missions, Bible, Recreation, Snacks, Crafts, and Music.

Students this year are experiencing the theme, Spark Studios, to explore how they were each created with a unique purpose, and each have special talents that can be used to positively impact the world while serving and sharing the love of God, Christ, and Holy Spirit as they go. Students are learning about their own creative abilities and people within scripture who God called to use their talents to impact their community (and how we are called to do the same).

Our Missions leaders, Jackson Gunnells and Kensley Puryear, have also added a project through a nightly competition (girls vs. boys) and collection of school supplies in the opening worship rally. We hope to collect enough school supplies to impact the classrooms at both Kerr and Butler Avenue Schools. Age-appropriate items for other schools will be distributed to those as well.

At VBS, students gain biblical wisdom through detailed hands-on lessons in Bible, explore their creative potential in Crafts with different hands-on activities each night, learn to work together to accomplish tasks through team building exercises in Recreation, experience an introduction to music education in Music, and learn about missionaries in both Guatemala and Pittsburg, Pa. Our snack leaders have also provided each student with a well-balanced snack each night.

We hope students leave VBS knowing they were created in the image of God with their own unique talents, interests, and abilities, leave with a new skill or new knowledge of something they’ve discovered in one of the rotations, leave knowing just how precious and loved they are and how they matter deeply to us and to God, Christ, and Holy Spirit.

Rev. Cameron Dunn is the associate pastor at Grove Park Baptist Church