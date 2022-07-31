Downtown Clinton location closes doors

The Bee Hive Thrift Store relocation is all the buzz, with a banner placed in the window announcing Friday’s closure and impending move.

The Bee Hive Thrift Store, which provides funding for local victims of abuse, closed its downtown Clinton location on Friday. The shop will relocate to 407 Southeast Blvd. in the Roses shopping center, a move expected in about two weeks.

The Bee Hive had held the 308 College St. address since its opening in 1999. Now, Matthews Cards and Gifts is slated to take over the prime spot. However, there is no word about when they will leave their Northeast Boulevard location near Matthews Drugs.

U Care, Sampson County’s non-profit advocacy group supporting victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, partially depends on the Bee Hive’s proceeds to provide its clients with emergency shelter, emotional support, assistance getting work and permanent housing and to offer education programs to the public.

The store has been a neighborhood favorite downtown, offering donated clothing, accessories and household goods at a steal. The staff and volunteers bring heart to the Bee Hive and are looking forward to being able to continue serving the community and U Care victims. Bee Hive II, the Newton Grove location, is still in operation.

